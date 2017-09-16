Armed police back on streets of Lincolnshire after London attack

People across Lincolnshire can expect to see more police on the streets - some of them armed - following yesterday’s blast on the underground in London.

The UK terror threat level was raised from severe to critical at 8.30pm last light – meaning a further attack could be imminent.

Officers from the Met have confirmed the fire on a train at the Parsons Green Underground Station at 8.20am yesterday was caused by a detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West, says: “Although the daily business of our officers doesn’t change we are adjusting our policing following this announcement.

“We will have a greater presence and some of our officers will be armed. This is how we respond following a terrorist attack and don’t be alarmed – please take the time to say hello and speak with us.

“Officers will be making routine checks so please assist them and if you see something suspicious or out of the ordinary make sure you report it.

“We need people to be vigilant wherever they are – in public places, events within the county or on buses or trains. We would much rather hear about something that comes to nothing rather than receive information too late.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that any type of hate crime will not be tolerated. Emotive incidents like these can sometimes cause disharmony within communities.

“If you or anyone you know has been a victim of hate crime please report it on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

• In an emergency always dial 999.

• If you were in the area of the attack at the time please report any information by calling 0800 789 321. If you have any images from the scene then please upload them to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk