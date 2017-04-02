Appeal for £1 coins to help save LIVES

Emergency medical charity LIVES is appealing for donations of old £1 coins following the new coin which entered circulation yesterday (Tuesday).

From October 15, the old £1 will no longer be accepted as legal tender.

LIVES have produced donation boxes to fit old (and new) pound coins.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “If every person across Lincolnshire donated a £1, we could keep our trained first responders and medics attending 999 calls across Lincolnshire for an entire year”

Every year LIVES need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained.

For more details, email: info@lives.org.uk or visit: www.lives.org.uk