Another boost for ward’s fundraising campaign at Gainsborough Hospital

Fundraisers working towards a £60,000 goal to refurbish a hospital ward’s palliative care suite have been given a £500 boost.

Grateful staff on Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, received the cheque from members of the Gainsborough Heart Support Group.

The money has been placed in the ward’s Charitable Fund, which is part of a registered charity supporting patients and staff at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Ward staff are aiming to raise £60,000 to refurbish the two single palliative care rooms to create a more homely and comfortable experience for patients, while also providing an improved area for family and friends to relax in while they visit.

Dianne Dietzel, Scotter Ward clinical team lead, said: “Thank you to everyone at the Gainsborough Heart Support Group for their very kind and generous donation.

“We were very humbled when the group contacted us to say they wanted to make a donation of ‘just’ £500.

“We are grateful for every penny donated to our cause, as we know it will make a huge difference to our patients and their families.”

The Gainsborough Heart Support Group provides support to those living in and around Gainsborough who have coronary heart disease or other heart conditions.

Its members raised the money at a number of events held throughout the year.

Group secretary Graham Bullough said: “We are pleased to make this donation as it meets our main criteria, which is to benefit the people of Gainsborough and the local area.

“All the money has been generated from funds raised by our group at local events, which have been so generously supported.”

Fundraising activities will continue to take place throughout the year in aid of Scotter Ward’s palliative care fund.

Anyone who would like to make a donation or to support any future events can contact Scotter Ward on 01427 816500 or email charitable.funds@lincs-chs.nhs.uk