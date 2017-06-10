Annual Open Farm Sunday event celebrates the countryside

Make a date to discover the world of farming next month and see how food gets from farm to fork.

Hall Farm at Stainton le Vale will be opening their gates to the public as part of the annual Open Farm Sunday event on June 11.

Open Farm Sunday EMN-170526-104616001

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, visitors will also get the opportunity to see first-hand all farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

“All the staff members at Sutton Estates are really looking forward to welcoming visitors on June 11 to show them how much there is to discover about the world of farming,” said estate spokesman Victoria Colebrook.

“During your visit to Hall Farm, you will discover how we grow wheat and barley, used in breakfast cereals, biscuits, bread and beer; oil seed rape, which gives us one of the healthiest cooking oils, and sugar beet which produces quality British sugar.

“Our herd of Lincoln Red cattle, which provides Waitrose, will also be on show, together with our flock of sheep.”

Open Farm Sunday Stainton le Vale EMN-170526-104722001

There will be the opportunity to take a guided walk or trailer ride and there will be plenty of displays and stalls to keep all ages entertained throughout the day.

Take along a picnic or enjoy burgers barbecued by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen.

Refreshments and home-made cakes will also be on sale from the local church and WI.

Admission to the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free, as is parking.

Hall Farm at Staqinton le Vale will open on June 11 as part of Open Farm Sunday EMN-170526-105243001

The event is one of hundreds of farms across the country which will be welcoming visitors as part of the farming industry’s annual open day.

Open Farm Sunday is managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), the leading organisation at the forefront of delivering more sustainable food and farming.

Also open on June 11 will be Uncle Henry’s at Grayingham.

Follow their ‘farm to fork’ trail and discover where your food comes from, as well as enjoying the tractor and trailer rides.

Open Farm Sunday Stainton le Vale EMN-170526-104703001

This year they will also have different zones to enjoy – animal zone, Lincolnshire food and drink, plant sale and assorted displays.

Uncle Henry’s will be open from 9am to 4pm, with admission and parking free.

For more information about all farms opening visit the website: farmsunday.org

