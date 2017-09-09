And we’re LIVE! Crowds in Rasen for Live and Heritage events

There’s a buzz in Rasen today (Saturday) as crowds turn out for shopping, entertainment and a rare peak into the town’s heritage sites.

The doors to Market Rasen train station and Old Police Station were thrown open to members of the public at 10am, who were treated to a tour of the work being undertaken at the train station and a fascinating insight into the history surrounding the town’s magistrates’ court.

Just some of the stalls filling the market place.

And if that wasn’t enough for heritage fans, the Market Place was filled with bric-a-brac market stalls, with a performace from Market Rasen Band for visitors to enjoy.

Deputy Mayor Stephen Bunney also announced at midday that the town has raised in the region of £70,000 for the implementation of a new skate park facility.

Find out more about the skate park, and see more pictures from today’s events in next week’s paper.