An end to Rasen’s formal friendship

Market Rasen’s formal twinning arrangement with the French town of Mamers will end next year after almost three decades.

The town’s twinning association will be officially dissolved at the annual general meeting in January.

“It is with great sadness and regret that committee of the Twinning Association announces that the AGM, on the January 20, 2017 will be out last,” said member Allison Riddell.

“Over the years,many friendships have been made - with families and friends enjoying happy occasions in both countries.

“It is hoped and expected that these friendships will continue - by e-mail and by personal visits by all parties.”

De aston teacher Ted Gledhill began exchanges between the Market Rasen school and schools in Mamers in 1975.

This became a formal Town Twinning in 1988, with support from Mr and Mrs Gordon Holvey, Mr and Mrs Gledhill, M et Mme Jacques Moriceau, and Emile Herouf.

In May 1989, the first twinning trip to Mamers took place, with a coach-full of friends and some of Market Rasen Choral Society making the journey.

Since then, visits have continued in alternate years to Mamers and to Market Rasen.

Young people here have grown up and later made visits to Mamers families years after their initial school trip.

Over the years, there have also been joint get-togethers with Mamers and its German twin town of Gerolzhofen, to celebrate the signing of official Charters.

This year, the last twinning visit from Market Rasen took place, with a group of 25 arriving on the day of the Brexit announcement, along with a party of 50 Germans.

“Mamers people managed to host all of us in family homes, which shows the friendship of twinning,” said Mrs Riddell.

“The main catering was organised for everyone by the French Fire Service, who were celebrating a major anniversary.”

How the end to this formal friendship is drawing near.

“As the AGM in January will be our last official meeting, it is hoped that anyone who has previously been involved with the Twinning will join us for a buffet which will follow the meeting,” added Mrs Riddell.

“If you intend to join us please let us know, so that we can arrange sufficient food for the evening.”

Call Allison Riddell on 01673 838398 or Mike Landy 01673 842531.

○ Do you have memories of twinning visits to Mamers?

Maybe you have pictures from previous visits to share.

Contact us here at the Rasen Mail.