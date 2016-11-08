An added poignancy to Rasen Remembrance parade

Members of Tealby & Market Rasen Royal British Legion are again asking members of the public to join them in remembering past and present sacrifices made by service personnel, both through the Poppy Appeal and annual Remembrance Day events.

“That this year saw the 100th anniversaries of the Battle of the Somme and the Battle of Jutland makes this year especially poignant,” said branch secretary Les Tranter.

The branch will hold their Annual Service of Remembrance in Market Rasen Parish Church at 9.30am on Sunday, November 13.

This will be followed by the Town Council parade from the Market Place to the war memorial in Chapel Street for a short service and wreath laying.

The parade will march off at 10.45am.

The branch will also observe the two-minute silence at the war memorial on Friday, November 11 at 11am