Amateur cyclists gear up for Tour of the Wolds Sportive rides across Lincolnshire

Around 400 amateur riders will take to the roads of the Lincolnshire Wolds tomorrow (Saturday) to help launch a weekend of top-class cycling action.

The Louth Sportive takes place tomorrow and has attracted cyclists from many of the region’s top clubs.

It is being staged 24-hours before the professionals take centre stage in what promises to be an action-packed day of men’s and women’s elite races on Sunday.

While most of the action is centered on Louth, the routes take in some of the very best breathtaking scenery in the Wolds.

There are four distances for sportive riders, 89, 79, 52 and 29 miles.

Competitors have been entering the sportif events for weeks and as of yesterday, 375 riders had ‘signed up.’

A limited number of entries will be allowed tomorrow morning with registration taking place from 7am.

Only cash entries will be accepted.

Competitors in the longest route will start between 8-8.20am followed with the shortest route times for a start between 8.40-9am.

The 89-mile route takes in the Wolds to the south and north of Louth. The race will start and finish in the town.

There will be some excellent vantage points for spectators in places like Tathwell, Burwell, Bag Enderby, Fulletby, Belchford, Binbrook and Wold Newton.

Riders face the daunting challenge of climbs totalling almost 5,000 feet!

The shortest route (30-miles) has been introduced for the first time this year.

That will follow a circuit to the west and east of Louth taking in places like Alvingham and North Cockerington.

Organisers are hoping for plenty of support and the routes will be well marshalled.

All details of the routes and road closures can be found on the Tour of the Wolds website: http://www.tourofthewolds.co.uk.

It’s thought many of the competitors will stay on in the area to watch the professionals in action on Sunday.

The entry list is headed up by Dame Sarah Storey.