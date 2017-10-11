All wrapped and ready to roll at Rasen Church

Market Rasen Methodist Church was a hive of activity as the annual wrap and pack event got under way.

Throughout the year, people have been knitting, hats, gloves and scarves; gathering toiletries and collecting stationery and small toys to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project run by the Samaritan’s Purse international relief organisation.

More than 100 boxes will be going out from Market Rasen to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease.