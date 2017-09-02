All revved up for Caistor bike night

A fantastic array of bikes from all over the area turned out for Caistor bike night.

The annual event saw the market place packed with visitors and bikes of all ages and descriptions.

Caistor Bike Night EMN-170209-075431001

There was live music to enjoy and refreshments served through the evening at market place bar and eatery The Settlement.

Pictured is town councillor Carol Mackenzie, with Gunnar Coe from Immingham, sitting on the Honda 900 Chopper built by Gunnar five years ago.

The popular event is another legacy of the late Alan Caine, who was a keen biker.

This year, the Settlement, Caistor Goes...Committee and towwn council pulled together to make it happen.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170209-075410001

Photos by Linda Oxley