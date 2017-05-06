All for St George with Caistor Lions

Caistor and District Lions Club hosted another successful St George’s night event in town hall.

Lots of visitors enjoying listening to The Market Rasen Band playing fantastic music and the Caistor Ladies Choir singing some beautiful songs.

Caistor Mayor Carol Mackenzie and Musical Director David Dernley. (Lin) EMN-170425-085727001

During the interval, a traditional supper of sausage and mash was served.

In true ‘Proms’ style, the evening came to a close with the band playing Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem with the visitors waving the flags and joining in.

Caistor Mayor Carol Mackenzie gave a vote of thanks to the band and the choir for providing such a magnificent evening and to the Lions Club for organising the event.

The Caistor Ladies Choir in front of the Market Rasen Band. (Lin) EMN-170425-085739001