All change for sporting facilities at Rase Park

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help provide new changing facilities at the home of Market Rasen football and cricket Rase Park.

Currently, the changing rooms are in the main clubhouse building, but the plan is to build a separate block, which will then allow the expansion of the main function room.

“We have set the crowdfunding amount quite low at £5,000, which would pay for the structure,” said Rase Park steward Kerri Paul.

“Once the building is up, we will then have to look at getting the money together to install showers etc.”

Replacing the tired changing area has been part of the ongoing refurbishment plans, but the need has been hastened due to the increased popularity of the club house for events.

The town’s Rotary Club has recently made Rase Park its home and the club house is becoming a popular venue for private functions.

“Our Hallowe’en event was packed out and we could have done with more space,” said Kerri.

“If we can get the changing rooms in a separate block, we can knock through and extend the function room, which will be brilliant.”

“As a non-profit making organisation, we are constantly fundraising and any help anyone can give us will be much appreciated.”

To help visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Marketrasencricketandfootball