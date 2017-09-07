All ages stepping out on the Walk to Defeat Dementia in Rasen

Well-known dementia charity supporter Steve Boryszczuk welcomed around 30 people of all ages - plus a number of dogs - to the Walk to Defeat Dementia, which headed out from the racecourse on Sunday.

Helping to organise the event this year were members of the newly-formed support group, which is going from strength to strength.

“We would like to thank the racecourse again for allowing us to use their land and everyone who has supported the event,” said Steve.

Two walks were on offer on the day - one heading towards Legsby, and one towards Linwood - with everyone taking part receiving a certificate on their return.

A tombola and barbecue added to the fundraising, and keeping everyone entertained was the Da Capo folk group.

Steve will be heading off next month on another of his challenging charity treks, this time to Bhutan.

He said: “I am chuffed that I have reached my £5,000 target for this one - thanks to everyone supporting me.”

There will also be a music night for the charity on November 11 in Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

