Air your views on Rasen’s parking charges!

Market Rasen Town Council has organised a town meeting for Saturday, June 10 in the church rooms from 10.30am - on the subject of parking charges.

This meeting will be an opportunity for the people of Market Rasen to put forward their views on the parking charges which were introduced in the town by West Lindsey District Council in January this year.

This meeting will come ahead of WLDC’s review of the parking charges, which is set to take place six months after their introduction.

Market Rasen Town Council have also said that following this meeting, they will meet with WLDC to present ‘the town’s perspective’ on the charges to contribute to their review.