Aid collection has never been so absorbing

The plight of refugees is never far from our TV screens; now one local business is doing its bit to help those in need.

Sunnyside Up, between Market Rasen and Tealby, is collecting nappies and sanitary towels to help refugees in the Epirus region of Greece.

Nicky Hammond, left, at the distribution centre EMN-171206-093319001

The call for aid came from Nicky Hammond, daughter of Sunnyside Up owners Hazel and Julian.

Earlier this year, Nicky had some time off from her busy schedule as a TV producer and headed to Greece to volunteer.

She said: “I went to volunteer with the charity CalAid for three weeks - and four months later I am still here.

“We look after about 1,500 Syrian and Afghani refugees.

“We give out clothes nappies and sanitary towels.

“Unbelievably no one else gives out nappies and sanitary towels.

“No one should have to worry about where their baby’s next nappy will come from or have a period and not have the resources to deal with it.”

How can you help with donations?

“We are going to need about 185,000 nappies and 78,000 sanitary towels, which is quite the shopping list,” said Nicky.

“Nappies are extremely expensive in Greece, so it’s more cost effective for us to get these items donated to us in the UK and then ship them out here.”

“We need lots and lots of size 4 and 5 disposable nappies; some size 3 and 6 disposable nappies; baby wipes and sanitary towels of all absorbencies and types (except g-string ones).

“If you feel you can, please bring in a packet or two; drop them with the staff at Sunnyside and we will do the rest - thank you.”