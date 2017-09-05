Age UK to provide monthly sessions

Information and Advice sessions from Age UK Lindsey are being held at the Rasen Hub on the second Monday of the month.

Assistance can be given to anyone over the age of 50 on a range of issues, from benefits and entitlements to local services.

Sue White, Service Manager for Information & Advice said: “It’s great for Age UK Lindsey to offer this service at such a location as it’s accessible for our clients.”

“We’re in the heart of the community and we feel our older users will hugely benefit from this service being here”.

No appointments are needed for the sessions, just drop in between 10am and 1pm.

For further information call 01507 525892 or 01507 355961.