This beautiful picture of Tealby’s All Saints Church among the classic yellow fields of Lincolnshire was taken by Ashley Taylor of Push Creativity.

The church is among those opening on May 20 and 21 as part of the West Lindsey Churches Festival.

The festival itself gets underway this weekend, May 13 and 14, with churches in the west of the district open, while next weekend it is the turn of those in the eastern half.

Pick up a brochure in libraries and churches.