Ace fundraiser at Tealby

Tealby ladies held their annual ladies charity tennis tournament, when 36 players took to six courts, both at the Rasen Road club and around the village.

After enjoying a morning of tennis, it was back to the club house for lunch and the presentation of prizes.

Pictured above are the winners from each of the six courts - from left, Joy Purkiss, Gabrielle Ellis, Nicky Madden, Wendy Yardley, Henrietta Edwards and Clare Strawson, with organiser Sarah Buckley, far right.

This year they were raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and A Smile for a Child, a small grant-giving charity helping disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK participate in sport, mainly through helping provide much-needed equipment.

The event raised almost £700, which will be split equally between the two charities.