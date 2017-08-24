A631 closed for roadworks

The junction of the A631 and A1103 near Market Rasen is set to be rejuvenated, thanks to upcoming resurfacing works.

Work is set to begin this Saturday, September 2 and is expected to take seven days. Throughout the improvements, this section of the A1103 will be closed.

The affected area of the A631 will also be closed for the first one to four days, with temporary traffic lights then put in place for the remainder of the project.

During the works, traffic will be directed to use the A15 and A46 to avoid the closures.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “The carriageway has started to deteriorate along this route, so we need to resurface it so it remains safe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and encourage motorists to allow additional time for their journeys and use an alternative route where possible.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks