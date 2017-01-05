A46 road closure at Lincoln

The final section of the Lincoln Bypass A46 and Riseholme Road A15 roundabout will be resurfaced overnight from 8pm to 5am, between January 11 and January 17, weather permitting.

During the work, the A46 bypass either side of the roundabout in both directions will be closed to all traffic.

A diversion will be in place via Carholme Road, Yarborough Hill, Riseholme Road, Longdales Road and the B1182.

Traffic will be controlled travelling north to south on the A15 Riseholme Road using two way temporary traffic signals.

The closure of the A46 in both directions is to ensure work can be carried out safely on the roundabout.

This closure is to complete the works that began prior to the Christmas break.

