A18 at Ludborough is ‘one of the most dangerous in Lincolnshire’

The A18 between Ludborough and Laceby has been revealed as one of the two most dangerous roads in Lincolnshire - and one of the worst in the country.

The notorious road - between the A16 junction and the A46 Grimsby Road roundabout - has appeared in a Road Safety Foundation list of Britain’s ‘persistently higher risk roads’, published earlier this week (November 20).

The stretch of the A18 featured in a BBC television programme, Britain’s Killer Roads, in 2011, which claimed it was 25 times more dangerous than the average British motorway.

In the Road Safety Foundation document released this week, the only other stretch of road in Lincolnshire to be listed in black - the highest level of risk - was the A1048 between the Caistor and Brigg areas.

Local stretches of road listed in red (medium-high risk) include the A631 between Louth and Market Rasen, the A1041 between Mablethorpe and North Cotes, the A1104 between Mablethorpe and Alford, and A155 between West Keal and Coningsby.