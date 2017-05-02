A16 collision ‘involving cement mixer’ at North Thoresby

There are reports of a collision on the A16 at the North Thoresby crossroads this afternoon (Tuesday), with one lane currently closed.

According the Lincolnshire CAT (Community Assistance Team), a collision took place involving a cement mixer and a van.

The team also said that one lane is currently closed, and added that an ambulance is currently on the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told the Leader that the incident was reported at 3.02pm, but no further details have been released.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution.

• More on this story as we have it.