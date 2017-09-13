A16 closed near Fairfield Industrial Estate after collision

Police have closed the A16 road between Northolme Road roundabout and the Fairfield Industrial Estate roundabout this afternoon (Wednesday), following a road traffic collision.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area, and motorists are asked to take an alternative route.

No further information about the incident has been released at the time of publication (4.30pm).

UPDATE: ‘Drug driver’ arrested after three-vehicle collision in Louth: Road remains closed