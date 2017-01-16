A mill with a view to be part of new home at Caistor

A Caistor building that has seen little use for almost 100 years is to be given a new lease of life as part of a planned development.

Coopers Mill, or Wrights Mill as it is better known, sits at Caistor Top and went out of use in 1897.

Inside the mill, with no floors left, just the water tank EMN-170901-093304001

Now, it has been bought by Nettleton man Stan Radley, who plans to incorporate it into his planned home.

“When I first saw the mill, I just fell in love with it,” said Mr Radley.

“There is already outline plans for the site, but I am working with the conservation officer and planning office to sort out the details.

“I want to keep the original patina; I don’t want it to look like a clean, modern building.”

Cooper's Mill in about 1898, with Miss Cooper on the left EMN-170901-093253001

Mr Radley plans to change the name to Radley’s Mill, which, to make the most of the views across the Ancholme Valley, will be topped with a viewing gallery.