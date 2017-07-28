A-maize-ing fun at Uncle Henry’s

Have your say

A gigantic maize maze has been opened at Uncle Henry’s farm shop, butchery and café near Grayingham, giving something for all ages to explore.

Set in five acres, the maize field has been carefully cut to incorporate a maze design which will be revealed at the end of this year.

Maize maze at Uncle Henry's EMN-170728-154132001

The maze is open every day throughout the summer holidays, from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is £3 per person and tickets must be purchased from the farm shop before entering the maze.

Each person will receive a game card, with a challenge set by Healthy Henry to find 10 different punch stamps.

The aim is to punch the matching stamp on your game card - but be warned, not everything is at seems and you don’t want to get lost.

Uncle Henry’s is signposted from the A15, north of Caenby Corner.

More information at www.unclehenrys.co.uk.