A-level results: All smiles at Rasen’s De Aston

This year’s A-level students at De Aston have achieved a 99.5% pass rate, the best the school has ever had.

And, despite a new and harder specification, it was the English department that once again topped the charts.

Headteacher Simon Porter said: “Our ethos is ‘Believe, Strive, Achieve’ and the results from this year have proved the De Aston way leads to great outcomes in both A-level and vocational qualifications.

