A happy new year for WI boss

The chairman of the Lincolnshire North Federation of Women’s Institutes has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours list.

Christine Morgan (69) is well known in the Market Rasen and Caistor area.

She has visited almost all the WIs across the federation since taking on the role of chairman in 2015 and is known for her hard work and friendly nature.

But it is another voluntary role that has been recognised by the award - for services to the community in Spilsby, her home for the past 43 years.

A doctor’s wife, she lives in Great Steeping, near Spilsby, and her citation praises her work with the WI and her local community.

Mrs Morgan said: “I was very surprised to receive the BEM and absolutely amazed because two completely different groups nominated me.

“I have been extremely lucky as a doctor’s wife who didn’t have to work to have had the time to get involved with many different voluntary projects in the Spilsby area over the years.”

Mrs Morgan has been a committee member for Save the Children for over 25 years, organising events that have raised an average of £10,000 a year.

For over 30 years, she has been influential in ensuring the elderly residents of Spilsby receive meals to their homes through her work with Meals on Wheels.

She has also given her time as a governor at the Great Steeping Primary School between 2006 and 2014.

She says her role as Federation Chairman of the WI has become more like full-time work, setting herself the goal when she was appointed during the WI’s 100th anniversary two years ago of visiting all of her 86 groups.

She stresses it is not all ‘Jam and Jerusalem’.

Through her work with the WI she has provided educational opportunities, offered a wide variety of activities and campaigned on issues that matter to members, the latest being ‘Save Our High Street,’ which included support for local businesses.

She recalls: “We’ve been involved in getting people to support their local shops so we don’t lose them.

“In Sutton on Sea, for instance, members ran a competition where various things were hidden in local shops but people had to use the shop to enter.”

Her love of meeting people has been one of her driving forces.

She said: “It’s been lovely meeting and working with lots of different age groups from all walks of life. That’s what I love most.”

There have been recognition too for other Lincolnshire people in the New Years Honours.

The Dean’s Verger at Lincoln Cathedral, John Campbell (62), has also been awarded the BEM, for services to the Church in Lincoln

For nearly 40 years, he has served the Church of England in Lincoln and has been the Dean’s Verger since 1990.

Part of the citation reads: ‘He has changed the atmosphere of the Cathedral and made it a more open, accessible and friendly place.’

The chief executive of Lincolnshire Sport, Janet Inman, receives a BEM for her ‘services to Volleyball and the Sporting Community in Lincolnshire’.

Since 2011, Mrs Inman has also been the Director and then Chairperson of the Young and Safe in Gainsborough Charity.

At a national level, she has been heavily involved with the English Volleyball Association and has received two awards from England Volleyball at their national awards.