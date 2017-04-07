A fond farewell as Osgodby head retires

After 17 years at Osgodby Primary School, the past seven as head, Jill Fincham has said a fond farewell to pupils, staff, parents and governors.

Ahead of her retirement, the final week of term had seen a busy time for Mrs Fincham.

As well as the usual school routine, there was the popular musical extravaganza, a whole-school roast dinner day and a visit from Ofsted.

“I have been very happy here, but things move on,” said Mrs Fincham.

“My husband is retiring from the farm, so it will be good to spend more time together, as we have been like ships that pass in the night.”

Originally from Essex, Mrs Fincham made the move to Lincolnshire when her father-in-law bought a farm in the county.

Working first in Lincoln, she came to Osgodby as a part time teacher while doing her Masters degree, before moving on to full time and then taking the helm.

“There have been many highlights during my time here,” said Mrs Fincham.

“I believe every child has a gift, not everyone is academic, which is why we introduced things like the musical extravaganza, where everyone gets a chance to take to the stage.

“I will miss the children and seeing their faces light up when they have grasped something.

“I have been proud to celebrate all their achievements.

“We are very lucky with the staff here; they all work really hard,” said Mrs Fincham.

“They are a really good team; I will miss them and the camaraderie of working together.”

There has, however, also been some disappointments along the way.

“I am disappointed for the children that we still don’t have a hall,” added Mrs Fincham. “We were promised buildings, then that was withdrawn, so the children still have to eat in their classrooms, which is appalling.

“I do feel I am leaving the school in good hands and am looking forward to handing over the baton to Mr Taylor, who I have no doubt will continue to build on the school’s potential in the community.”