A festival experience for all the family at Brigg

Go along to the Brigg Community Wellbeing Hub this Friday, July 28, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for a festival experience including live music, events and activities.

A range of stands will be at the festival where you will be able to find out more about The OVO Energy Tour of Britain coming to North Lincolnshire in September, Carers Support Centre and Family and Adult Information Service.

The full programme of events and activities includes: live music, face painting, hair braiding, craft workshop, various stalls - cake, herbalist, bric-a-brac and tombola; welly wanging, Connect Four, paddle catch and skittles.

Drinks and ice cream will be available to buy at the event, but you might like to take along your own picnic.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “This event allows everyone to come together and have fun at a festival on your doorstep.

“With live music, activities and games, this is a great opportunity for a fun filled family day out.

“It is also a great chance to go along and discover what your local Community Wellbeing Hub has to offer.

“The Community Wellbeing Hub in Brigg works very hard to provide free advice and support for vulnerable adults in North Lincolnshire and it would be fantastic to come and join in the festival fun with them.”

The Community Wellbeing Hubs across North Lincolnshire offer a range of services, such as support to access employment and meaningful activity, activities and support for carers, over 75 wellbeing check, volunteering opportunities and more.

For more information contact: Barton and Winterton – 01652 634554; Brigg and Broughton – 01652 653384; Scunthorpe – 01724 296759; Epworth and Crowle – 01724 297771.

You can also visit the website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/well-being-hubs