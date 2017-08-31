A double decker send off just the ticket for Eric

It’s not every day that a 50-year-old double decker bus is the ‘special’ guest at a funeral.

However, that’s exactly what happened at Lincoln Crematorium recently for the funeral of Eric Simpson.

Mourners could have been forgiven if they’d thought the 1966 Lincolnshire ‘Double Decker’ had taken a wrongturning into the crematorium.

Instead, the bus - registration number DFE 963D - was definitely on the right route.

It was taking Mr Simpson - a 94-year-old retired bus driver - on his final journey.

The bus was driven by Michael Gallagher, a member of the Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society, who was a previous employer and long time friend of Mr Simpson.

Mr Simpson spent a lifetime working on buses.

He began his driving career with Hudsons Bus Company of Horncastle in 1948.

In 1955, he moved to Lincolnshire Road Car, followed by a period with Lincolnshire Corporation Transport.

He finally ended his career with Enterprise and Silver Dawn at Waddington.

Representatives of all four companies - together with close friends, relatives and members of the Vintage Vehicle Society - stood as Mr Simpson entered the crematoirum to the sound of ‘It’s aGrand Life on the Buses’ - and so it was.

Mr Gallagher said Mr Simpson was well known in Horncastle and loved the town. Mr Simpson’s wife, Betty, thanked everyone who attended the funeral .

A collection was held in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.