A decade of dining was celebrated at Bishop Norton Village Hall recently.

The lunches started in 2017, with the aim to provide a home-cooked two-course meal and to create a regular income for village hall funds.

The first lunch was attended by fifteen people and this number has now more than doubled, with more than 3,000 lunches being cooked over the years.

“The village hall committee thank everyone who has supported this event over the years and kitchen crew past and present,” said Karen Flear.