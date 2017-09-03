£10k lottery grant for village play area

Kirkby and Osgodby Village Hall and Playing Field Association has been awarded £10,000 from the Big Lottery Awards for All programme for the second phase of the replacement of the play equipment.

They have also received a match funding grant from West Lindsey District Council and £2,000 from the Tesco Bags of help scheme.

However, they are still short of about £4,000 to complete the Toddler area and is looking at ways to raise this remaining amount.