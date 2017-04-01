£100 million ‘tractor lanes’ could come to Lincolnshire

We’ve all been there... you’re motoring along nicely when your journey is interrupted - by a tractor!

Well, that could all be about to change in Lincolnshire as the county is set to trial the UK’s very-first ‘tractor lanes’.

These will be extra lanes added to key stretches of the county’s road network in a bid to cut congestion.

The scheme is expected to cost up to £100 million - but officials have yet to announce where the cash will come from.

The project is a joint venture between the Agricultural People’s Rural Intelligence League (APRIL) and Farmers Out Our Lanes (FOOL) group.

“We really think this could have a positive impact on the local road network,” said as spokesman for FOOL.

“This will not only mean non-agricultural traffic can go about their business but also that farmers can conduct their daily work without concerns that they are holding people up.

“Also, imagine the boost this could provide the area’s economy and tourism. With fewer tractors holding traffic up we can expect other industries, such as haulage, to thrive and we can also expect more visitors to the coast.”

The idea has been welcomed by local farmers, many of whom said on a lot of the county’s roads it can be particularly hard to pull over to let faster moving traffic past.

A spokesman for APRIL said: “This is a great idea. Our members say they are often told farmers shouldn’t be on the roads at busy times, such as rush hours, but how do people think we get the food on their plates? We have to use the roads, too.”

Motorists have also backed the scheme. One we spoke to said: “Look, when I want to get to work, the coast, wherever I’m going, I don’t want to get stuck behind a tractor and trailer. I think this is brilliant.”

The two groups, APRIL and FOOL, are calling on motorists to suggest where these lanes should go.

Detailed plans are then expected to be submitted on April 1, 2018.