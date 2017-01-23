100 celebrations for Rasen resident Nancie

There were special celebrations at Market Rasen’s Waterloo House this weekend as resident Nancie Stonehouse celebrated her 100th birthday.

Nancie was born in Sunderland, but lived all her married life in Lincoln, where her husband was Chief Fire Officer for the city brigade.

Nancie Stonehouse celebrated her 100th birthday on January 22 EMN-170123-090243001

A keen golfer, Nancie was lady captain of the Carholme Golf Club in the 1980s.

Following a fall, Nancie moved from her own home to Waterloo House three years ago.

Nancie’s two children - Linda and Philip - were among the close family who helped her celebrate the landmark birthday.

“We can’t speak highly enough of Waterloo House; both my brother and I are extremely impressed,” said Linda.

“The staff are so caring and kind.

“There have been two or three episodes where Mum has needed a lot of additional care while she has been here and they were 100 percent on it.”