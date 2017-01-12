£100,000 - the cost of parking in Rasen and Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council has confirmed it is setting aside £100,000 to cover the cost of parking machines and car park refurbishment in Market Rasen and Gainsborough.

The money will cover implementing, purchasing and installing parking machines, as well as the necessary lining, re-surfacing and upgrading work for car parks in the two towns.

There were also concerns from some Mail readers that the new machines would not accept the new 12-sided pound coin which is due to come into use in March.

The rumour sparked claims that could lead to additional investment, before the machines had even been used.

Neighbouring East Lindsey District Council faces a bill for more than £5,000 to convert its parking meters.

However, WLDC has confirmed that their new machines will accept the new pound coin design .

WLDC also say it hopes to recoup any investment in Market Rasen car parks within three years of charges being introduced at the end of this month.

The introduction of parking charges in the town remains a controversial issue.

Despite opposition from residents and many businesses, WLDC voted to introduce pay and display parking at Festival Hall, John Street and Mill Road car parks

More than 2,600 people also signed a petition which was backed by Market Rasen Town Council and was handed to WLDC ahead of its decision.

Residents and business owners slammed the charges, claiming it would ‘kill off’ Market Rasen, drive custom elsewhere and ‘hit the shops hard’. There was also a call for a boycott of council owned car parks.