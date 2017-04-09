Wragby round-up

WI and blossoming show

Chocolate flowers - There is a change to the programme this month for the WI, with Adrian Rae now going along as speaker to the meeting on Monday, April 10.

The topic will be Making Chocolate Flowers – a tasty treat in preparation for Easter.

Members are also invited to write and enter their own poem on Lincolnshire for the competition.

The meeting will be held in the town hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Visitors are welcome and the charge of £4 includes a buffet supper at the close.

Spring show - Beautiful flowers and plants transformed the town hall into a gardener’s delight when the Community Gardeners held their annual Spring Show and invited visitors to view the displays.

The Club had provided the primary school with bulbs and their entries were impressive, attracting many admirable comments as the respective classes had interpreted different themes.

Judges Marilyn Thorneycroft and Georgina Waite had a difficult task, before finally awarding Class 5 first place, Class 2 second place and Red Nose Day with third place

Wragby Cubs and Scouts had also planted tubs of daffodils and were judged too, with certificates for first, second and third places sponsored by Green Thumb Lawn Care.

Alan Watson of Green Thumb presented the trophy to Clare Lee, who had gained the most points overall in the show.

Individual class winners were: pot of daffodils, five bulbs supplied by the Club - 1 John Bird, 2 Pat Clifford, 3 Graham Osborn; pot of miniature daffodils, supplied by the club - 1 Edith Nash, 2 Graham Osborn, 3 Eileen Berry; three cut blooms of three distinct varieties of daffodil - 1 Graham Osborn, 2 Edith Nash 3 Margaret Robinson; three cut blooms of three distinct varieties of narcissi - 1 Clare Lee, 2 John Bird, 3 Edith Nash; one cut trumpet daffodil - 1, Clare Lee, 2 Pat Clifford, 3 John Bird; one cut bloom narcissi - 1 Kath Bruntlett, 2 Clare Lee, 3 John Bird; pot of miniatures, with no limit to the number of bulbs - 1 Edith Nash, 2 John Bird; 3 Edith Nash; bowl or pot of any other bulbous plant - 1 Clare Lee, 2 Mary Webb; mixed cut flowers - 1 Clare Lee, 2 Graham Osborn, 3 John Bird; pot plant in bloom, not a bulbous plant - 1 Edith Nash, 2 Pat Hickey, 3 John Bird; pot plant, foliage only - 1 Clare Lee , 2 Edith Nash, 3 Edith Nash.

Club chairman John Bird thanked all the members for entering to ensure the show was successful, the sponsor Green Thumb for their continued support and Carole Watts for organising the show each year.

The gardening club’s next monthly meeting is on Tuesday, April 11, in the town hall at 7.30pm.

The theme is water lilies, with Darren Mitchell offering advice on how to grow and care for them to produce the best blooms.