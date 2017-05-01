Women on parade at Binbrook WI

World War Two re-enactors Mark and Julie Chandler were the guest speakers at the April meeting of Binbrook & District WI.

It was the first time the newly resident Binbrook couple had been asked to be speakers for a WI, but that did not faze Mark, whose enthusiasm for his subject shone through.

As members paraded women’s uniforms of the Amy, Navy and Air Force, Mark explained the various uniforms and the roles the women did.

He made particular reference to the Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service Reserve, who were often very close to the front line and were taught how to fight, which some did in the Far East.

At the next meeting, on May 4 at 7.15pm in the drop in centre behind the parade hall due to the council election, members will be debating the resolutions going to the national annual meeting in June.

They will also welcome speaker John E Johnson who will tackle a twisted poem using challenging words, with everyone invited to take along a word.