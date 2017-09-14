Wildlife Trust’s meeting at Walesby

The September meeting of the Market Rasen branch of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust will take place on Friday 15 at 7.20pm in Walesby Village Hall.

This month’s guest speaker is South Humber warden Simon Wellork, who will be talking about his first two years as warden.

Mr Wellork’s talk will include information on eight Humber Coastal reserves.

Entry costs £2 on the door, and light refreshments will be served.