WI gets in tune at Holton le Moor

Members Of Holton le Moor WI took part in a very musical meeting when Sheila Harrop and her companion demonstrated Hand Chimes.

It was a return to the classroom as everyone had a turn with a hand chime and played their personal note whilst following the music chart at the fun-filled afternoon.

Starting with easier pieces, such as ‘Frere Jacques’ and ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’, they progressed to the grand finale, which brought the Moot Hall alive with the sound of music as everyone chimed in with ‘Edelweiss’.