What happened this week in history

122AD - Work began on Hadrian’s Wall.
1501 - Michelangelo began work on his statue of David.
1788 - New York became the capital of the United States and remained so until 1789.
1902 - Harry Jackson became the first person to be convicted on fingerprint evidence in the UK.
1926 - The Northern Line extension opened in London. At the time it was the world’s longest tunnel.
1929 - The Minister of transport announced traffic lights would be standardised , with red for stop and green for go.
1947 - ‘The Last Night of the Proms’ was broadcast for the first time.
1956 - The IBM 305 RAMAC was introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.
1957 - ‘The Mousetrap’ became Britain’s longest running play - reaching its 1,998th performance.
1958 - Cliff Richard appeared on British television for the first time on the teenage all-music show ‘Oh Boy’, singing ‘Move It’.
1985 - Super Mario Bros. was released in Japan for the NES, which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.