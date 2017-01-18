What happened this week in history

In 1485 - Henry VII married Elizabeth, the eldest daughter of Edward IV, uniting the Houses of Lancaster and York.

1644 - A UFO was sighted in America for the first time, by pilgrims in Boston.

1671 - British pirate Henry Morgan captured Panama City from its Spanish defenders

1778 - Captain Cook discovered the Sandwich Islands, now known as Hawaii.

1788 - The first elements of the First Fleet, carrying 736 convicts from Britain to Australia, arrived at Botany Bay.

1871 - Wilhelm, King of Prussia from 1861, was proclaimed the first German emperor, in the Hall of Mirrors at Versaille.

1879 - England beat Wales 2-1 in their first international football match, at the Oval in London

1884 - Dr William Price attempted to cremate the body of his infant son, Jesus Christ Price, setting a legal precedent for cremation in the UK.

1886 - Modern hockey was born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 - An X-ray generating machine was exhibited for the first time, by H L Smith.

1911 - The first landing of an aircraft on a ship’s deck was made by American pilot Eugene Ely, in San Francisco Bay.

1934 - The first arrest made with the help of pocket radios issued to police took place in Brighton. The thief was arrested just 15 minutes after stealing three coats from a shop.

1967 - Albert DeSalvo, the Boston Strangler, was convicted of numerous crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment.

1978 - The European Court of Human Rights found the United Kingdom’s government guilty of mistreating prisoners in Northern Ireland, but not guilty of torture.

1990 - Singer Mel Appleby, one half of pop duo Mel & Kim, died of liver cancer at 23.

1997 - Boerge Ousland became the first person to walk across the Antarctic alone and unaided. His 1,800-mile walk retraced parts of the route of Roald Amundsen in 1911.

2002 - Britain employed its first female pit worker for 159 years. Australian Jillian Wright was working down Clipstone Colliery in Nottinghamshire as a roof engineer.