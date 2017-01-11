What happened this week in history

In 1569, England’s first state lottery was held. Tickets were obtainable from the West Door of London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

1864 - London’s Charing Cross Station opened.

1878 - Milk was delivered in glass bottles for the first time.

1892 - Artist Paul Gaugin married a 13-year-old Tahitian girl.

1922 - Leonard Thompson became the first person to be successfully treated with insulin in Toronto General Hospital.

1935 - Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1949 - The first recorded snowfall fell in Los Angeles.

1962 - Cliff Richard became the first British artist to enter the UK singles chart at number one.

1963 - The first disco, Whisky-a-go-go, opened in Los Angeles.

1964 - Health experts in America published the first warnings that smoking could be bad for people’s health.

1971 - The first divorce was passed in Britain under the new Divorce Act. For the first time, it allowed ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’ as sole grounds.

1972 - East Pakistan renamed itself Bangladesh.

1973 - The Open University awarded its first degrees.

1974 - The first surviving sextuplets were born, to Sue Rosenkowitz of Cape Town.

1982 - Steve Davis scored the first televised maximum break of 147 during a match with John Spencer at the Lada Snooker Championship.

1994 - The Irish Government announced the end of a 15-year broadcasting ban on the IRA and its political arm Sinn Féin.

1997 - Nine women were ordained as the first female priests in the Anglican Church of Wales, at Bangor Cathedral.

1999 - The biggest landfall in living memory took place, when a 200-yard stretch of cliff fell into the sea at Beachy Head.

2000 - The Beano celebrated its 3,000th issue with guest appearances from Geri Halliwell, Chris Evans and Brooklyn Beckham.

2001 - The first genetically modified monkey was unveiled. Andi had been born the previous October.