What happened this week in history

In 1569, England’s first state lottery was held. Tickets were obtainable from the West Door of London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.
1864 - London’s Charing Cross Station opened.
1878 - Milk was delivered in glass bottles for the first time.
1892 - Artist Paul Gaugin married a 13-year-old Tahitian girl.
1922 - Leonard Thompson became the first person to be successfully treated with insulin in Toronto General Hospital.
1935 - Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.
1949 - The first recorded snowfall fell in Los Angeles.
1962 - Cliff Richard became the first British artist to enter the UK singles chart at number one.
1963 - The first disco, Whisky-a-go-go, opened in Los Angeles.
1964 - Health experts in America published the first warnings that smoking could be bad for people’s health.
1971 - The first divorce was passed in Britain under the new Divorce Act. For the first time, it allowed ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’ as sole grounds.
1972 - East Pakistan renamed itself Bangladesh.
1973 - The Open University awarded its first degrees.
1974 - The first surviving sextuplets were born, to Sue Rosenkowitz of Cape Town.
1982 - Steve Davis scored the first televised maximum break of 147 during a match with John Spencer at the Lada Snooker Championship.
1994 - The Irish Government announced the end of a 15-year broadcasting ban on the IRA and its political arm Sinn Féin.
1997 - Nine women were ordained as the first female priests in the Anglican Church of Wales, at Bangor Cathedral.
1999 - The biggest landfall in living memory took place, when a 200-yard stretch of cliff fell into the sea at Beachy Head.
2000 - The Beano celebrated its 3,000th issue with guest appearances from Geri Halliwell, Chris Evans and Brooklyn Beckham.
2001 - The first genetically modified monkey was unveiled. Andi had been born the previous October.