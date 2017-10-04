What happened this day in history - October 4

1535 - The first complete English-language Bible (The Coverdale Bible) was printed.

1675 - Christian Huygens patented the pocket watch.

1883 - The Orient Express began its first journey.

1883 - The Boys Brigade was founded in Glasgow by William Alexander Smith.

1904 - The New York subway began operating, with more than 350,000 using the 10-mile system on the first day.

1905 - Orville Wright became the first person to fly an aircraft for more than 33 minutes.

1911 - Britain’s first public escalator was switched on, at London’s Earls Court underground station

1917 - World War 1: The Battle of Broodseinde was fought between the British and German armies in Flanders.

1957 - The world’s first space satellite, the Soviet Sputnik 1, was launched.

1958 - BOAC (later British Airways) began operating the first transatlantic passenger flights.

1976 - British Rail began its new 125mph High Speed Train (HST) service.