What happened this day in history: October 25

1415 - The English army defeated the French at the Battle of Agincourt during the Hundred Years War.

1760 – George III became King, following the sudden death of his grandfather, George II.

1828 - London’s St Katherine Docks opened.

1839 - The world’s first railway timetable, Bradshaw’s Railway Guide, was published in Manchester.

1854 - Lord Cardigan led the Charge of the Light Brigade during the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean War.

1911 - The last horse-bus ran in London.

1920 - King Alexander of Greece died from blood poisoning after being bitten by his pet monkey.

1935 - A major hurricane struck Haiti leaving more than 2,000 people dead and many thousands homeless and hungry.

1955 - Microwave ovens went on sale for the first time.

1960 - The first electronic wrist watch went on sale, in New York.

1961 - Satirical magazine Private Eye was published for the first time.

1976 - The National Theatre was opened by the Queen on London’s South Bank.