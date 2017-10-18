What happened this day in history - October 18

1776 - The term ‘cocktail’ was used for the first time, in a New York bar.
1867 - Russia sold Alaska to America for $7.2milion - two cents per acre.
1890 - John Owen became the first person to run a 100-yard dash in under 10 seconds.
1898 - Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States following the Spanish-American War.
1922 - The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) was officially formed, to provide a national broadcasting service.
1931 - American gangster Al Capone was convicted of federal income-tax evasion and was subsequently sentenced to 11 years in prison.
1954 - Texas Instruments announced the first transistor radio.
1967 - A Russian spacecraft made the first soft landing on Venus.
1968 - American athlete Bob Beamon set a world long jump record which was to stand for more than 20 years.
2007 - Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto returned after 8 years of self imposed exile and within a few hours of arrival suicide bombers struck her motorcade killing 100 of her supporters, but she escaped unharmed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.