What happened this day in history - March 29

1461 - Edward of York defeated Queen Margaret to become King Edward IV of England

1788 - Methodist leader and writer of more than 6,000 hymns, Charles Wesley died at the age of 80.

1871 - The Albert Hall in Lonson was opened by Queen Victoria.

1903 - A regular London / New York news service began, with the help of Marconi’s wireless.

1904 - King Edward VII opened Richmond Park to the public.

1928 - Women over the age of 21 were given the vote in the Equal Franchise Bill.

1973 - The last American troops left Vietnam.

1974 - NASA’s Mariner 10 became the first space probe to fly by Mercury.

1981 - The first London marathon was held.

1983 - The first laptop computer was launched in the United States.

1993 - Catherine Callbeck became premier of Prince Edward Island, the first woman to be elected in a general election as premier of a Canadian province.

2014 - The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales were performed.