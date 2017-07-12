What happened this day in history: July 12

1543 - King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr, at Hampton Court Palace.

1561 - Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow was consecrated.

1690 - Battle of the Boyne: The armies of William III defeated those of the former James II.

1776 - Captain James Cook began his third, and final, voyage.

1794 - Admiral Nelson lost his right eye at the siege of Calvi, in Corsica.

1920 - American President Woodrow Wilson opened the Panama Canal.

1930 - Australian cricketer Don Bradman scored a record 334 runs against England in Leeds, 309 of which were scored in one day.

1954 - Elvis Presley signed his first recording contract. He also gave in his notice on his day job at The Crown electric company.

1962 - The Rolling Stones performed their first concert, at London’s Marquee Club.

1963 - Pauline Reade (16 years old) disappeared in Gorton, the first victim in the Moors murders.

1979 - The island nation of Kiribati became independent from the UK.

1987 - Nigel Mansell won the British Grand Prix.