What happened this day in history - August 30

1860 - The first British tramway was inaugurated by an American, George Francis Train, in Birkenhead.
1901 - Hubert Cecil Booth patented the vacuum cleaner.
1939 - In anticipation of German air raids, Children were evacuated from British cities four days before the outbreak of World war II.
1945 - Hong Kong was liberated from Japan by British Armed Forces.
1956 - Traffic wardens went to work for the first time.
1959 - The first ‘Mini’ from the British Motor Corporation went on sale, for £497.
1963 - The ‘hotline’ between the American and Soviet Presidents was established to reduce the risk of accidental nuclear war.
1980 - After a two-month battle, Lech Walesa signed an agreement with the Polish government to allow the formation of independent trade unions.
1981 - The first stereo system was patented by Clement Adler.
1991 - Azerbaijan declared its independence from the USSR.
1993 - The 150 millionth person visited the Eiffel Tower.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.