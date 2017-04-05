What happened this day in history - April 5

1614 - In Virginia, Native American Pocahontas married English colonist John Rolfe.

1710 -The Statute of Anne received the Royal Assent, establishing the Copyright law of the United Kingdom.

1902 - British industrialist Cecil Rhodes left $10 million in his will to provide scholarships for Americans at Oxford University.

1904 - The first international rugby league match was played between England and an Other Nationalities team (Welsh and Scottish players) in Central Park, Wigan.

1955 - Sir Winston Churchill (80)resigned as Prime Minister due to failing health.

1973 -The twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, rising 1,350 feet above Manhattan, officially became the world’s tallest buildings.

1976 - James Callaghan won the Labour leadership contest and took over as Prime Minister, following the surprise resignation of Harold Wilson.

2000 - Unusually severe weather including blizzards and the coldest day in April on record brought travel chaos throughout the UK.