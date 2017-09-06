What happened this day in history

1522 - Ferdinand Magellan’s 17 surviving crew members reached the Spanish coast aboard The Victoria. They had completed the first circumnavigation of the globe.

1620 - The Pilgrim fathers set sail from England in the Mayflower. They founded the colony of Plymouth in New England.

1819 - The lathe was patented by Thomas Blancheard of Connecticut, USA.

1852 - Britain’s first free lending library opened, in Manchester.

1899 - Carnation produced their first can of evaporated milk.

1901 - American President William McKinley was shot and fatally wounded by an anarchist.

1941 - Nazi Germany made the wearing of Yellow Star of David badges compulsory for all its Jewish citizens.

1952 - 31 people died after a jet fighter disintegrated and fell into the crowd at the Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire.

1960 - ten skeletons were found in 3,800-year-old graves at Stonehenge.

1997 - The funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, took place at Westminster Abbey.